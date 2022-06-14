Approximately 3,000 people fill the Pulaski Square and nearby streets for the inaugural SunDrop Fest June 11. Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Makenna Edde offered her thanks to the community who “showed up and showed out” to make the day possible. Patrons were treated to live music, PPAC performances, the Milk Drop, Slam Dunk and SunDrop cake competitions and much more. Barbara Harmon and Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
