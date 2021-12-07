You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
site-logo
featured

Thousands Usher In a Giles County Christmas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Christmas Tree, Courthouse Lighting 2021

Approximately 2,500 gather on the Historic Pulaski Square Dec. 2 for the annual Mingle Jingle and Giles County Christmas Tree and Courthouse lighting. The crowd was treated to musical performances, pony rides, a nativity petting zoo, dancing in the windows at PPAC, bouncy houses, food trucks, giveaways, door prizes and even SNOW, along with the opportunity to shop local at the various merchants around the Square who kept their doors open late.

Mingle Jingle 2021

1 of 6

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.