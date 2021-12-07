Thousands Usher In a Giles County Christmas

Approximately 2,500 gather on the Historic Pulaski Square Dec. 2 for the annual Mingle Jingle and Giles County Christmas Tree and Courthouse lighting. The crowd was treated to musical performances, pony rides, a nativity petting zoo, dancing in the windows at PPAC, bouncy houses, food trucks, giveaways, door prizes and even SNOW, along with the opportunity to shop local at the various merchants around the Square who kept their doors open late.
