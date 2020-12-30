The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2020 New Year’s Eve holiday period beginning Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. and concluding Sunday, Jan. 3, at 11:59 p.m.
State troopers will perform saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday as we end 2020.
“Your safety is our priority,” said THP Col. Matt Perry. “I have instructed my captains across the state to assign troopers during peak times for crashes and driving under the influence incidents. We will not tolerate impaired drivers over New Year’s Eve or anytime. State troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law.”
During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, five people were killed in five traffic crashes on Tennessee roads. Of the five vehicular fatalities, two were single vehicle crashes, and three were multiple vehicle crashes. Two occupants killed were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol was involved in three of the traffic deaths.
State troopers have arrested 4,537 individuals for DUI from Jan. 1 through Dec. 24, 2020. In 2019, the number of arrests made during that time was 5,627.
Statewide sobriety and driver license checkpoints for the upcoming holiday are available at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.
We care about you! Please buckle up and do not drink and drive.
—THP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.