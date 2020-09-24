In compliance with a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling for all law enforcement to notify the public of when and where a roadblock will be held, Tennessee Highway Patrol is advising all motorists of a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint in Giles County the week of Sept. 25 on State Route 273 at the 13.1 mile-marker.
Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
The courts require proof roadblocks are conducted in the best interest of overall public safety and THP’s checkpoint times and locations are strategically selected thorough crash and crime data collection to maximize their overall effectiveness and efficiency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.