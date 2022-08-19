THP Best Cruiser Entry

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now in 3rd place in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest!” And, we are less than 3k votes away from taking over 1st place. There's still time to vote. Click here to view all entries; scroll to the bottom of the page to cast your vote. Updated standings can be found here. Voting ends on Aug. 25.   Submitted

