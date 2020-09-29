Three alderman candidates met the Sept. 14 deadline necessary to qualify for write-in status in the upcoming Nov. 3 city elections.
Candidates must certify with the Giles County Election Commission at least 50 days before the election. The three potential aldermen’s names will not appear on the ballot, but should they receive enough write-in votes, they will be eligible to win the races in November.
Theresa Weir and Charles Edwin Burgoon qualified for the alderman race in Ardmore, Tenn.
Janice Marks Tucker qualified for the alderman race in Pulaski.
This election cycle includes three available aldermen seats in each city.
A total of five candidates will appear on the ballot in Pulaski including two incumbents, Randy Massey and Ricky Keith, along with Zacchaeus Garrett, John Amlaner and Larry Worsham.
In Ardmore, four candidates will appear on the ballot including incumbents, Garon Hargrove and Paul T. Van Manen, along with Ken Crosson and Wayne Harvell.
