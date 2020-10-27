Local citizens continue to show up to the polls in record numbers, taking part in the early voting period for the Nov. 3 election.
Early voting ends tomorrow (Thursday) with polls open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Polls are open today (Wednesday) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
As of Tuesday morning, 6,314 early votes had been cast, while the Giles County Election Commission office had received 744 absentee by-mail ballots.
Through the second Saturday of the early voting period, Giles had seen a 24.5 percent increase in early voting turnout compared to the 2016 election.
Across the state of Tennessee, the increase in voter turnout is just under 40 percent. Other notable increases in local counties include Lawrence (49.13), Lincoln (20.75), Marshall (57.61) and Maury (40.92).
“I just want to thank everybody,” Giles County Administrator of Elections Zena Dickey said. “It’s been a great turnout. People have been compliant with our health and safety guidelines that are in place to keep everyone safe.”
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part to ensure a safe voting experience. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
On election day, voters will cast their ballots at their respective precincts with voting locations open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. There are seven districts in Giles County with two precincts in each district. To find out your voting location, visit GoVoteTN.com, download the GoVoteTN app or call the Giles County Election Commission office at 363-2424.
