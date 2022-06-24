UT Extension will host a timber twilight field day Tuesday, June 28, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lewis State Forest near Hohenwald.
Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling 931-796-3091.
The topics to be covered will include forest management for wildlife, managing top quality white oaks and a discussion of TN Dept. of Ag – Division of Forestry enhancement programs and resources.
Dinner will be sponsored by the TN Forestry Association.
For more information or to register, call 931-796-3091.
