The University of Tennessee Southern will host the final of a series of regional meetings sharing details about statewide access to a capital initiative called Fund Tennessee.
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and LaunchTN CEO Lindsey Cox will host the meeting and will be joined by area economic development partners. The Southern Middle Tennessee regional meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Pulaski.
You're invited to learn about Fund Tennessee, which is designed to support and expand an inclusive continuum of access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Tennessee. The statewide initiative will assist in addressing:
•loan capital for entrepreneurs and small business owners
•equity capital for entrepreneurs and small business owners
•technical assistance to help entrepreneurs and small business owners to become capital ready
Who Should Attend?: small business owners, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors, chambers of commerce, banks, credit unions, CDFIs, non-profits, economic development professionals, attorneys, accountants, wealth advisors, high net worth individuals, family offices, foundations/community foundations, trade associations, and local residents.
Parking: Free parking is located on West Flower Street behind the Gault Fine Arts Center, on South 4th Street adjacent to the Gault Fine Arts Center, and on West Madison Street in front of the Gault Fine Arts Center.
To learn more and reserve a spot at the meeting, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fund-tennessee-southern-middle-regional-kickoff-meeting-pulaski-tickets-539351564047?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
—TNECD
