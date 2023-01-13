Beef producers and others who would like to be certified as a Master Beef Producer can participate in the Winter class to be held Wednesday’s Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1. The class will begin at 8:30 am each day.
The Master Beef Producer Class provides educational information that helps beef producers improve the management and marketing of their beef herd.
The cost of the program is $100 with a Beef Quality Assurance certification. The fees will cover lunch and snacks each day as well as printed materials. In addition to a certificate all graduates will receive a farm sign and a cap.
The Winter class registration can be done at https://tiny.utk.edu/j23 with payment made to the AG Store at https://tiny.utk.edu/ag$. Registration is due January 13.
Contact the Giles Extension Office for more information.
—Giles Extension
