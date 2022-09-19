In announcing her candidacy for re-election as Pulaski Aldermen in the Nov. 8 city election, Pat Miles said that city business is everybody’s business.
“Good government provides continuity and thoughtful management of our tax dollars as we negotiate the growth and development that is our future. Tomorrow depends on what we do today,” Miles said.
Miles was the first woman elected to the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen and now serves as the first female vice-mayor.
Miles was born in Tennessee. She grew up in Arizona and was educated at the University of Nebraska.
As an alderman, Miles has been involved with the expansion of the Dan Speer Industrial Park South and upgrading of water, sewer and gas lines throughout Pulaski. She participated in the development of the dog park and the splash pad and the downtown revitalization. She helped establish the Community Advisory Council, leading to the creation of Cave Springs Heritage Plaza.
Miles noted that she is proudest of the financial stability, public safety and infrastructure upgrades during her tenure in office.
In addition to serving the citizens of Pulaski, Miles serves on the Giles County Library board, EDC Workforce Development Committee and the Giles County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. She is a graduate of Martin College Gattis Leadership, attends First Methodist Church and is a member of the Pulaski Garden Club. She has also been a member of the same book club for 10 years.
Moving forward, some of the things she would like to accomplish over the next four years include renovations to W.D. Savage Park, collaborating with the county to build a new animal shelter with a vet tech added, a bike/walking path to Wal-Mart and to the east campus of U. T. Southern and the addition of a water booster station to the South Industrial Park, just to name a few.
“Together we will shape the Pulaski of tomorrow.”
—Pat Miles
