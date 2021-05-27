The Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center will host a Spring Festival Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The highlight of the festival will be dance and drum performances throughout the day by the Wolastokwik dancers, as well as Native American storytelling and demonstrations.
“We want to celebrate the Native American culture of the area,” Center Board Chairman Peggy Tatum said.
Tours of the Interpretive Center will be running all day and will cost $2. The center memorializes where the Bell and Benge Removal Routes of the Trail of Tears intersected, and describes the history of the 1830 Indian Removal Act and Giles County’s role in the relocation of Native Americans.
Booths will be set up with crafts, food, pottery and medicinal herbs. Booth space is still available and costs $35 for a 10-by-10-foot space and $60 for a 10-by-20-foot space.
The Spring Festival hopes to raise awareness about the Interpretive Center and Pulaski’s historical role on the Trail of Tears.
“We’re here for not only the Native American community but the community as a whole,” Tatum said. “It’s such an important part of Giles County history.”
At 11 a.m., the organization will dedicate an Art Walk in the viaduct on the Pleasant Run Eco Trail at 220 Stadium St. The art display is a project 20 years in the making, led by artist Bernice Davidson. It was recently completed through a grant funded by Plenty International and the Do Good Foundation.
Hung on the walls of the viaduct will be three large paintings done by Davidson. The artworks depict Wilma Mankiller, activist and principal chief of the Cherokee Nation from 1985-95; Sequoyah, who created the Cherokee syllabary, allowing the Cherokee language to be written; and a covered wagon being pulled by oxen.
Displayed alongside Davidson’s work will be drawings and paintings depicting the Trail of Tears, which were made by elementary students in the early and mid-2000s when Davidson did a series of teaching artist residencies in the Giles County Schools.
With research from the National Trail of Tears Association and grants from the TN Arts Commission, more than 600 students learned about the Trail of Tears tragedy. Davidson said she incorporated lessons in proportion, body language and facial expression to help the students tell the story.
The artwork was transposed onto Alumicore with UV paint to be safely displayed outdoors. The walls of the viaduct were painted a robin’s egg blue and the ground the color of red dirt.
The Trail of Tears Interpretive Center is currently soliciting recipes from the community to include in their upcoming cookbook. They are also always seeking volunteers to help at the Center.
Information and updates are available on the Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center website gcptrailoftears.com, Facebook page at @GilesCountyTennesseeTrailofTears, and Instagram @gilescotrailoftearsmemorial. The Interpretive Center is currently open to the public Thursdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.