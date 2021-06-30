So, it’s official. The former Martin Methodist College is now the University of Tennessee Southern. Before the people of Pulaski and Giles County could fully grasp what the prospects of this merger might be, it was done and the University of Tennessee had become their new neighbor.
The merger of Martin Methodist College into the University of Tennessee System as UT Southern became official with two votes June 25. First, meeting in Memphis, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to acquire the assets of Martin Methodist and establish the new UT Southern campus in Pulaski.
The UT Board of Trustees also voted to appoint Martin Methodist College President Mark La Branche to the equivalent position of chancellor at UT Southern.
University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd gave La Branche credit for the merger’s success.
“If it had been another leader at Martin Methodist it wouldn’t have happened,” Boyd said. “Often time people in particular jobs are thinking only about themselves and their job and their security. Mark has never, a single time, talked about himself. It’s always been what’s best for Martin Methodist, what’s best for the community, what’s best for the region, what’s best for the students. If it hadn’t been for his singular dedication to doing the right thing, it probably couldn’t have happened.”
Following the UT Board of Trustees meeting, the Martin Methodist College Board of Trustees also approved the acquisition, which was the final vote necessary to make the merger official.
“This process that began as an idea was so compelling to the Martin Methodist leadership team that we committed ourselves to do whatever it took to accomplish this, even if it meant stepping aside,” La Branche said. “We come to this day filled with gratitude. We are grateful that we will take these next steps with you.”
In less than a year, the concept of turning Martin Methodist College into a public undergraduate campus of the UT System went from discussion to reality. In the process, the 150-year-old private Methodist college builds on its mission of providing quality post-secondary education to the people of its region, while the University of Tennessee System fills an educational gap along the state’s southern border.
The historical ramifications of this event for the school, communities, region and state belong to the future. For now, the concept of UT Southern is reality and lots of questions will start to be answered over the next few months, while the visual changes around campus can already be seen.
Almost immediately after the votes were taken, the entrance signs that used to welcome people to Martin Methodist College campus, had all changed to the University of Tennessee Southern. New UTS banners fly on the light poles around campus and the formerly red curbing along the streets now shines with brand new bright orange paint.
Boyd said the most significant difference students and parents will notice from day one is the 60 percent decrease in tuition.
“By creating UT Southern in southern Middle Tennessee it gives us the opportunity for more students to get a really high quality education at a more affordable price,” Boyd said. “The governor and the legislature stepping up to help provide funding, it helps reduce the tuition from $26,000 to $10,200. It makes it much more affordable for more people.”
Tuition is just part of the changes UT Southern is expected to bring to the region. Boyd said the opportunity to take advantage of UT Promise and the opportunity to access the larger University of Tennessee System makes an even stronger impact for the students of southern Middle Tennessee.
“The University of Tennessee is a land grant university, we want to provide a ladder up to the working class, the middle class to give them a better opportunity for an education, a better job and a better life. We want to be accessible,” Boyd said, noting that the UT Promise campaign allows students from households with less than $50,000 income to attend UT campuses free of tuition and fees.
But for many different reasons, Boyd said many students from the southern Middle Tennessee area can’t or don’t want to commute to Chattanooga, Knoxville or Martin.
“Not only would that add financial burden but many times due to their family situation they are unwilling to leave home,” Boyd said. “Often too, they leave their community and don’t come back, so the community kind of likes for them to stay as well.”
UT Southern also promises a dramatic impact on the area, Boyd added, serving a 23-county area that has no four-year public higher education institution.
“Sadly, the lowest college-going rate and the lowest college completion rates in the state are in southern Middle Tennessee,” Boyd said, noting that access to affordable public higher education is a major factor in that. “Creating this in the community is not only good for the students but great for the region because of the additional skilled work force you’ll have and the economic impact it will have.”
Boyd expressed his gratitude to the staffs and leadership at Martin Methodist and UT for the work they’ve done to get UT Southern positioned to move forward now that the transition is underway.
“I think we’ve done as much or more than I’ve ever seen anybody do in preparing for a merger to be prepared to hit the ground running,” he said. “On day one, July 1, we won’t be running, we’ll be sprinting.”
A key focus of that sprint will be recruiting students — using the UT brand, quality programs and affordable pricing to drive what Boyd said is expected to be strong enrollment growth over the next several years.
New programs at UT Southern will take longer to implement, Boyd said. With extensive planning needed to add and change programs, he said teams are working diligently to provide more programs to enhance those already offered. This includes collaboration between the UT System schools.
“Already our colleges of nursing are beginning to have a collaborative,” Boyd explained. “Just two weeks ago the college of nursing in the UT Nurse Science Center entered into a new collaborative between all the colleges of nursing and for the first time they were able to reach out to the dean of the college at UT Southern. They’ll be a part of these broader teams.”
Bringing talented faculty back to the community and the region and creating an educational firewall to protect Tennessee’s talent and keep Tennessee kids at home are among the other areas of impact that UT Southern has already had and Boyd said will continue to grow.
After a year of working to make the merger of the Martin Methodist College campus into UT Southern happen, Boyd was asked what he would like to be able to say about the merger on July 1, 2022. He answered he would like to be able to say:
“I cannot believe how students in the community exceeded my expectations in attending UT Southern. The communities embraced the institution and students recognized the new and stronger brand, the new programming and the new affordability. They have greatly exceeded our estimations on enrollment as well as retention and graduation rates.”
As for what the ultimate legacy of July 1, 2021, will be, Boyd said, “I hope it will be seen as the most transformative event that’s happened in southern Middle Tennessee that provided a catalyst of better education, better jobs that attracted businesses to the region and that one day in the future people will look back and say that this merger was the catalyst to the spectacular growth we’re all enjoying.”
