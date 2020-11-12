Two Lawrence County men were taken into custody and charged with theft of property and conspiracy after Giles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the Weakly Creek Community Nov. 9 in reference to the theft of a motor vehicle, according to GCSD.
Sgt. Ryan Hampton located the allegedly stolen truck upon arrival on the scene. Deputy Randy Boaz arrived on scene to assist and located a white Chevy Equinox pulled over on the shoulder of Weakly Creek. Two male suspects, one matching a description provided by an eye witness, were detained without incident.
The males were later identified as John Michael Hartman, 21, of Summertown, and Douglas Andrew Norman, 30, of Leoma, according to GCSD.
The white vehicle driven by the suspects was reportedly stolen out of Mt. Pleasant. The suspects were towing a second vehicle, a Polaris Ranger, which was reportedly stolen out of Lawrence County, according to GCSD. Several other items suspects to be stolen were also recovered, including a firearm.
Information was obtained that the two suspects were involved in the theft of a utility trailer in Lawrence County. Chief Deputy George Barturen of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department was notified, and the utility trailer in question was recovered and later found to have been stolen from Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department.
Both Norman and Hartman were placed into custody and transported to the Giles County Jail for housing while awaiting arraignment, according to GCSD.
“I would like to commend Sgt. Ryan Hampton and Deputy Randy Boaz for their quick actions that led to the arrest of two suspects involved in multiple thefts involving several communities,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “The people of our community work hard for their possessions, and our department will continue to do everything possible to deter such criminal activity.”
Sgt. Hampton and Deputy Boaz were also assisted on scene by Lt. Justin Young of the Pulaski Police Department, as well as Sgt. Michael Schrader, and Investigators Chad Braden, Luke Tyson and Terrence Howard of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
This case is still under active investigation by multiple agencies. If you have any information of criminal activity, especially in regards to John Hartman or Douglas Norman, call GCSD at 363-3505 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-3626.
—Staff Reports
