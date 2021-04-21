Two individuals were taken into custody in connection with an early morning burglary at Sutton Family Pharmacy in Pulaski April 16, according to the Pulaski Police Department.
PPD officers responded to reports of an early morning burglary in progress and located a vehicle leaving the area that was believed to be involved in the incident. After further investigation, it was determined the two individuals in the vehicle were the alleged perpetrators of the burglary, according to PPD.
Brandie Nicole Appleton, 27, of Pulaski, and Matthew Allen Brummit, 26, of Lester, Ala., were both taken into custody and received multiple charges.
Appleton was charged with burglary, resisting arrest, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon. Brummit was charged with burglary, resisting arrest and evading arrest, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department website.
According to PPD, Detective Sgt. Kenneth Bass was the charging officer, while the quick response of officers Rickey Watkins and Lake Foster led to the apprehension of the alleged burglars.
The officers were assisted by other members of PPD as well as GCSD. Both Appleton and Brummit were still being held on bond of $40,000 and $30,000, respectively, as of April 18.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.