The TWRA Creek Walk and Community Clean Up Day is set for Wednesday, June 28, beginning at 10 a.m. at Pulaski’s Pleasant Run Park.
TWRA Officer David Robertson will lead a creek adventure and share information about the creatures in our local creek.
Giles County Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator Julie Phillips will share tips on recycling and keeping our park and creek clean as we pickup trash.
Wear closed-toe shoes with good support and old clothes. No sandals or open-toed shoes are allowed while in the creek.
For questions, call 363-2720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.