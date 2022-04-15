Moving Confederate items in the UDC Room on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse will be among the items on the Giles County Commission’s agenda when it meets in monthly session Monday, April 18, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Courthouse.
The commission’s Property Committee heard from County Executive Melissa Greene recently that the UDC and county will be filing a joint petition to have five articles, including the glass from the door to the UDC room, moved from the Courthouse.
The items in the UDC Room were cited in the successful appeal of a criminal conviction of an African American defendant whose jury deliberated in the room.
Initially the county was advised that removing the items would be a lengthy process, but Greene said she was told this situation was different than situations the state had been presented before because both parties are in agreement.
With the UDC and county doing a joint petition, it should “speed it up a little bit,” Greene said.
She added that the state will then look over the resolution and approve it.
“Glad we can all be in agreement,” local UDC Director Cathy Wood said. “We appreciate y’all.”
Bodenham Center
The county commission will also consider approving drawings of the proposed Bodenham Community Center at Monday’s meeting.
The Property Committee approved to send the drawings to the full commission so the Bodenham Community Club can continue to progress with its construction.
Greene said the Bodenham Community Club’s drawings would be stamped by the contractor’s engineer for liability purposes before construction
begins.
The committee heard the project has been put out for bid with a few contractors as well.
Anne Arthur told the committee the club will be responsible for everything — insurance, lights, upkeep — and the club had already spent $38,000 on the property building a pavilion, trail and a monument.
“It’s something we take to heart,” Arthur said. “We do it for the community.”
It will be “a community building, not a Bodenham club,” Arthur concluded.
The Giles County Commission meets on the third Monday of each month at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The commission’s monthly meetings are streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live Facebook page.
Other items on the agenda for next week’s Giles County Commission meeting are:
• Consideration of posting announcement of meetings, agendas and minutes to the county website to more fully comply with the Tennessee Open Meeting Act.
• Consideration of a Giles County Solid Waste/Recycling Department litter grant contract from the state for 2022-23.
• Reports from Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton and Giles County Public Library Director Cindy Nesbitt.
• The election of new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
