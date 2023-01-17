Charges have been filed at 14 Giles County stores in connection with an undercover operation involving the sale of vapes and alcohol to minors.
According to a release from Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, his office conducted a focused investigation using a confidential informant in an effort to combat illegal sales to minors and underage customers.
“Early in December 2022, Sheriff Kyle Helton alerted the Giles County community of the vaping epidemic in the school system with our children,” the release states, explaining that an adult informant, who was underage to buy alcohol or vapes, was used in the investigation. “The adult informant went into numerous stores throughout the county and attempted to purchase prohibited products.”
The release goes on to state that in most stores the informant was asked for ID but still sold the prohibited items.
“Sheriff Helton has been in contact with Pulaski city officials (Beer Board) to recommend the beer permit be suspended for the Shell station on North First Street, which has been a repeat offender for this problem,” the release states. “Citizens are encouraged to contact beer board members and city officials to voice their support of suspension of beer permits for offending locations.”
Helton commends the employees of the stores that followed the law and were compliant, refusing to sell to the informant. He added that his department would continue to implement similar investigations to continue to stop the illegal sales to underage people.
The list of stores where charges were filed in connection with selling vapes and/or alcohol, according to the GCSD release are: Shell North First Street, Pulaski; Bad Habits, North First Street, Pulaski; East College Market, Pulaski; Bull Market, West College Street, Pulaski; H&P Market and Deli, 702 W. College St., Pulaski; Inman’s Stop and Chat Market, 10785 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski; Exxon, 2471 U.S. 64, Frankewing; Shell, 2470 U.S. 64, Pulaski; Winners Circle Market, 1176 Bethel Road, Pulaski; J-One Stop, 5807 Minor Hill Hwy., Goodspring; D&S, 11911 Minor Hill Hwy., Minor Hill; Top of the Hill Market, 12882, Minor Hill Hwy., Minor Hill; David’s Market, 7605 Elkton Pike, Elkton; and Exxon Food Mart, Main Street, Ardmore.
