While the COVID-19 pandemic is hopefully nearing its end, the ripple effects may be felt for years to come; currently, the Giles County School System’s Pupil Transportation Department is feeling just that.
“School districts across the county are struggling to find bus drivers to transport students,” Transportation Supervisor Theresa Busby said, adding that at the end of the 2020-21 school year Giles County had four full-time positions open.
“Qualified, trained bus drivers are of great importance to our school system,” Director of Schools Vickie Beard said. “They are often the first person our students see every morning as well as the last person every afternoon, so our bus drivers have a wonderful opportunity to build relationships and serve as mentors for our students.”
According to the Giles County Pupil Transportation Department, the community also benefits from school bus services by reducing traffic and pollution, making school accessible for all students and being a safer transportation alternative.
“We currently have an awesome group of bus drivers and appreciate what they do for our students,” Beard insisted. “They have a great deal of responsibility in transporting our students to and from school on a daily basis.”
Tim Guthrie, a 65-year-old Richland school bus driver, has been routing students to school since 2017. Having a background in management consulting, software, Information Technology (IT), experience as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and the ownership and operations of rental property, bus driving is just another hat he has added to his collection.
Guthrie said the insurance was an encouragement when he decided to take on this type of employment, but it was also a way for him to stay active in his retirement.
His schedule enables him to have time for other interests as well. For Guthrie, he said those interests include participating in his church and the local Baptist Association and being able to do things for other people, something Guthrie said he did not have time for during the consistent travels of his previous careers.
Those reasons, however, are not the only ones he has.
“It’s the kids,” Guthrie asserted. “It’s great to develop the relationships and see them grow.”
He said he enjoys engaging the riders with riddles on their way to and from school.
“What has four legs and can’t walk?” Guthrie asked.
When the students get stumped, he gives them a clue: “Who said it was an animal?”
On the bus is not the only place Guthrie gets to have fun with his sense of humor. He said he and his coworkers also enjoy sharing some laughs.
“It’s a very collaborative group,” Guthrie insisted, adding that all the bus drivers gather around a picnic table in the afternoons at the school while waiting for the students to be dismissed.
During that time, they all discuss situations they have faced and share some words of wisdom.
And although Guthrie acknowledges there can be some challenging times, he said he uses those occasions to provide some instruction.
“Even when they act up, you get to explain to them how they can handle situations better and in a more mature fashion,” Guthrie said.
Cathy Wilcox, 60, said she wanted to begin this career to “learn something new.”
Being a mom of seven children, Wilcox said she was familiar with driving several children around.
Wilcox said she enjoys “working with the kids and the community.”
“You form a real bond with those kids,” she said, adding that her coworkers are also “amazing.”
“Good people, great support, good environment.”
Wilcox said she starts up her bus at 6 a.m. and drops off her passengers at 7:45 a.m. and has the entire day to fulfill other responsibilities until she gets back in the bus at 2 p.m. With her afternoon bus route ending around 4 p.m., she said she then has her evening free.
This motorcycle-driving karate student is also a member of Giles County Fire and Rescue and works part-time at the Elk River Treatment Center.
“A lot of people don’t realize they already have experience with kids, and they think they can’t do it,” Wilcox said. “But they don’t realize that they have already been doing it all along.”
For those who may not think this career path is suited for them, she had some words of encouragement.
“You are set up for success,” Wilcox insisted. “They will work with you until you get it.
“You just have to want to try.”
Ken Walker, 62, said he decided to pursue this career for health insurance and because he “likes to stay busy.”
After having a desk job for so many years, Walker said he likes the change and enjoys driving.
“It’s a chance to work with some of the best people in the city,” he said, adding that of the many people he has worked around, the administration and coworkers he is currently employed with have been some of the greatest among all of them.
“The kids are great,” Walker said, adding his “job is to get those kids to school and get them home.
“That is my focus because they need an education, and education is so important no matter what they want to do with their life,” he said. “And anything I can do that helps facilitate them receiving that education is something I think is worthwhile.”
This former Fed Ex Manager, county and city administrator and professor said he enjoys driving the bus so much that he plans on being a bus driver into his 70s.
“It’s different from being in the classroom,” Walker added. “If you take the time, you have a chance to reach the kids, to talk to them, to give them advice or guidance.”
Steve Nave has been driving the same route for 38 years. He said his path began when he was seeking employment after being laid off, but he had not planned on making a career out of it.
“The job has two parts: drive safely and helping students learn positive behavior,” Nave explained. “I would say what I love most is interacting with the students.”
Since he has been a bus driver for almost four decades, he said he has driven generations of some families to school, and it is beneficial to already know them.
Nave remembers his own 12 years of riding a bus while attending school at Bodenham and said his time as a bus rider influenced how he conducts himself now as a bus driver.
Bus driving has enabled Nave, who is also a pastor at Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church, to have other side jobs as well, he said, adding that he has farmed, been a mechanic and now teaches driver safety and training.
While training the bus drivers whom he is sharing the roads with today, Nave said he is careful in his instructions.
“My main goal is to teach them to be safe,” he said. “Whatever you do, do it to take care of the kids.”
Betty Nave has been a full-time bus driver for 37 years and began the summer after her husband Steve had begun his career as a driver.
Nave said it has been convenient since she and her husband both drive school buses because she benefits from an “automatic starter” each morning.
With the flexible schedule, Nave said she was still able to raise her own child.
“The job chose me,” Nave said, adding that it was a sensible decision at the time and “grew from that.”
“After I received my first full-time route, I realized that this was where I belonged,” she said. “I love my job because I love kids.
“Each child has a special place in your heart.”
Since she has had the same route since she began, Nave said she has driven some students from K-12th grade.
“Kids call me their ‘second momma’ because they have ridden with me ever since kindergarten,” she said, adding that “you develop a lot of love for kids.”
Nave remembers her own bus driver and said she has said that “everything that I ever got when I first started driving I probably deserved because I probably gave it to Mr. Kelly.”
Jeremy Doggett, a 36-year-old Richland Ag teacher who is also a substitute bus driver, said he originally became a school bus driver so he could drive his students on field trips, and has been assisting as a substitute bus driver for over a year now.
Doggett said the extra income from bus driving helps support his family and has “turned into being a really good thing.”
“Kind of gives me a different connection to our community,” Doggett said. “I get to see where the kids live, how they are living, their home life, see parents that I wouldn’t normally see, so it kind of gives me an outside connection.”
“Students’ days start well before they walk into my classroom,” he added. “[Driving a bus] has helped me to be more empathetic as a teacher with my kids in the situation that they come from, both good and bad.”
Doggett gave some motivation for others who may be contemplating becoming a bus driver one day.
“If they are a teacher, [driving a school bus] is not a big leap from the classroom,” he said, adding that “you’ve kind of got a classroom on wheels” but are not bound by curriculum or class time.
“You never know until you try it,” Doggett insisted.
Kelly Wells started driving a school bus in Ohio about seven years ago and made the transition to Pulaski two years ago.
While in Ohio, Wells volunteered in the elementary area and worked in the school’s kitchen as well. She is now a Pre-K assistant in between her bus routes.
“I like working with the kids, all the different personalities,” Wells said. “It’s fun to hear them talk and how they grow year after year.”
She said the job requires some patience and added that mutual respect is important.
“When you have parents who trust you with their kids, it makes me feel good that they trust them getting on my bus every day,” Wells said. “And the kids trust me.”
She said she has a responsibility to get more than 40 students from “Point A to Point B and Point B to Point A safely.”
As for the upcoming year, Wells said she is “looking forward to having them [her riders] back.”
Danny Jones, a Richland School bus driver, said he enjoys working with the other drivers, supervisor, secretary, the maintenance crew at the garage, school teachers, principals, students and parents.
Jones’ previous career paths have included several years of service as a minister.
“I love driving the school bus because every day is an adventure and certainly not a boring job,” Jones said. “I love it.”
Each of these bus drivers were fueled and ready to take the students of Giles County to school even after the pandemic.
“This past year has been full of challenges for the Pupil Transportation Department bringing our great staff (bus drivers, aides, mechanics and office staff) together and working as a team,” Busby added. “We overcame the 2020-21 school year and are looking forward to next year.
“They are the best — professional in what they do and caring towards each other and the students of Giles County.”
Bus driver benefits include training for qualified candidates, medical insurance, paid sick days, retirement and no weekends, nights or holidays.
“We are working on options to recruit individuals to become bus drivers, even extending the opportunity to our employees,” Beard said.
For anyone who is at least 25 years of age, drug free, has a good driving record, clean background and is interested in applying, you can do so at gcboe.us or call 363-4598 for more information.
Candidates must be dependable, flexible and enjoy working with children.
“The Giles County Board of Education has recently passed significant sign-on bonuses for those interested in training and becoming a school bus driver,” Busby added. “The bonuses will range from $1,000 to $1,500 — certain conditions do apply.
“I would deeply like to thank the board for this positive step forward in helping to recruit new Giles County Bus Drivers. “
The Giles County Pupil Transportation Department’s mission is “to provide safe, reliable and efficient transportation services for all children with a focus on continuous improvement that supports positive experiences.”
“School bus drivers are kind of the unsung heroes of our school district,” Doggett said, adding that, without them, many children would not have the transportation they needed to enable them to attend school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.