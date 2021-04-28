Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced “Untold Tennessee” as the theme for a yearlong celebration commemorating 225 years of statehood. Tennesseans are invited to attend events and activities in all 95 counties and submit stories that showcase their area of the state.
Gov. Lee will kick off a 95-county tour and year of celebration by visiting Bicentennial Mall in Nashville and the Blount Mansion in Knoxville June 1, Tennessee’s 225th birthday. Additional events will be announced as they are scheduled.
For more information and event updates, visit Tennessee225.com.
“Since 1796, Tennessee has been the portrait of perseverance, character and hope because of everyday heroes,” Lee said. “As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I encourage Tennesseans to join us on the road and share their untold stories of people, places and events that have shaped our state since its beginning.”
Businesses and communities are invited to incorporate the Tennessee 225 brand into their celebrations throughout the year.
—Office of the Governor
