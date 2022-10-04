The updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the Giles County Health Department.
All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vaccination remains the best protection we have against COVID-19,” GCHD Director Devin Ezell said. “Anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including the updated booster dose, should do so.”
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to talk with their health care providers regarding vaccination for themselves and their children.
The updated COVID-19 vaccine booster increases protection against the virus variants currently circulating, is safe and effective.
For information about the updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters, call the Giles County Health Department at 363-5506.
More information on COVID-19 is available at https://covid19.tn.gov/.
—GCHD
