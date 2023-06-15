Artist Pamela Sue Keller (left) and monument model Derrick Coffey watch as Pulaski Parks and Recreation staff and Vice Mayor Ricky Keith (right) install the part of the U.S. Colored Troops Monument for which Coffey modeled. The monument will be unveiled at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17. There will be a Resurrection Celebration at the Greater Richland Creek M.B. Association Building, 1095 Bledsoe Road, Friday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen