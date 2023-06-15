After about two-and-a-half years of planning and preparation, a monument to memorialize the 110th and 111th regiments of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) will be unveiled at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m.
“These men served in the United States Army during the Civil War and were mustered and camped in north Pulaski on what is now known as Fort Hill,” Alderman Ricky Keith said. “Many of these veterans stayed in Pulaski and Giles County after the war and settled here, began families and became significant contributors to our community.”
Keith said the concept of the monument originated in September 2020, and 12-15 members of the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment (CACIRA) committee have been working on some part of the project ever since.
“It’s been a learning experience for all involved,” Keith said.
The CACIRA was formed in 2020, and its application stated, “We [the city] are looking to establish a group of citizens; (natives and transplants, representing the whole cross-section of our community) to partner together to bring a more complete representation of the men and women who served and shaped the path forward from a divided time in our history to a goal of wholeness.”
The USCT monument was erected and will be unveiled at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza on North First Street in Pulaski.
Pamela Keller, who was commissioned for the life-sized USCT monument, said, “The sculpture has researched attention to detail in the uniform buttons, buckle and sash badge, the Springfield 1861 rifle and the particular slouch to the Kepi hat.”
“The results are crisp,” Keller said. “The model for the soldier’s face was recommended by Mrs. Vivian Sims.”
Keith said the park, which is owned by the city, is an initiative of the City of Pulaski “and is therefore regulated by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen or their designee and maintained by the City of Pulaski departments.”
However, once approved by the board, “financing for all park additions will be the responsibility of the proposing individual or entity,” according to the city’s guidelines for the park.
“The City of Pulaski’s Board of Mayor and Alderman are designating Cave Spring Heritage Plaza as a visual representation of our community’s legacy in a diverse and inclusive effort,” as stated in the guidelines. “Located prominently at the north entrance to our city, a location that has been central to the history of Pulaski from its earliest days, we hope the plaza will become a destination for newcomers, a gathering place for locals and a central location for special events.”
The plaza “will become an outdoor heritage center and gathering place for community and visitors alike,” the document goes on to state. “This beautiful plaza is meant to be a learning experience for generations to come and a tribute to those who have gone before.”
The public is invited to attend the unveiling that will commemorate these soldiers.
“This monument will honor and elevate the legacy of The United States Colored Troops,” Keller said.
“Here in Giles County, the U.S. Army organized the 110th and 111th Regiment U.S. Colored Troops (U.S.C.T.) in late 1863 and early 1864,” according to the information provided for the monument. “Most of the soldiers who joined these units had lived their entire lives in slavery. Most of them lived in Giles County, though some came from neighboring Tennessee counties or from the northern counties of Alabama and Mississippi.
“The U.S. Army controlled Giles County for most of the Civil War, and the 110th and 111th U.S.C.T. was a critical part of the United States forces being successful here. Their most important job was to protect the Nashville-Decatur Railroad and the Columbia Turnpike (present-day Highway 31) in Pulaski and Giles County.
“These local U.S. Colored Troops didn’t work alone. Other U.S.C.T. regiments and white U.S. Army units from across the country were sent to Giles County to help defend against Confederate forces. Many of these U.S. soldiers were stationed at the encampment on Fort Hill in North Pulaski commanded by Col. Eli Lilly of the 9th Indiana Calvary.”
There will also be a Resurrection Celebration at the Greater Richland Creek M.B. Association Building, 1095 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Friday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.