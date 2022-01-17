Giles County farmers have the opportunity to become certified or re-certified in a variety of master producer programs this winter.
There are three master beef classes offered with two being virtual as well as a face to face class that begins Jan. 19. A Beginner Beef class is also being offered in February and will certify producers who have never been certified through the master beef program.
Farming Fundamentals is a new master program being offered to new producers who would like to receive Tennessee Ag Enhancement (TAEP) funds but do not have the minimum number of livestock to qualify for funding. This class will provide a specific way for these producers to receive funding.
Another new master program is the Master Farm Family Health and Wellness (MFFHW) program which will focus on making long-term health investments in Tennessee farm families and their communities. Topics will focus on farm safety, physical as well as mental health, managing stress and taking care of family finances.
Other master producer programs being offered include Master Farm Manager, TN Master Horse Program, Master Small Ruminant and Master Row Crop Producer. Many of these programs will begin in January.
For more information on these programs or how to register, call Giles Extension at 363-3523. You can also learn more by visiting our county Facebook page at UT-TSU Giles County Extension.
—Giles Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.