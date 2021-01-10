With the continued issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Extension is offering a variety of Virtual Master Certification Programs this winter.
Registration is underway for each of these classes. For more information, call Giles Extension at 363-3523. If you are not able to participate in a virtual class, call Giles Extension for alternatives.
TN Master Beef Producer is set to begin Thursday, Jan. 21, and will continue each Monday Jan. 25-March 22. All classes will be held at 5:30 pm. Fees are $50 through Jan. 21, but will increase to $75 afterwards. Registration may be completed at the Giles Extension office.
TN Master Farm Manager is a new program that was initiated last fall and focuses on solid business principals and efficiently utilizing farm resources. The program will be offered again beginning Jan. 21 and running eight consecutive Thursday nights through March 11. Classes will begin at 6 pm. Fees are $100 and registration may be completed at masterfarmmanager.tennessee.edu/
The Master Small Ruminant Producer program for both sheep and goat producers starts Jan. 26 and will continue every Tuesday night through March 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. Program cost is $110. Register at https://tiny.utk.edu/cIeL5 and make online payment at https://tiny.utk.edu/rqyh6.
The Tennessee Master Row Crop Producer is a new program designed to improve profitability and sustainability of today’s row crop farming operations. Row Crop Producers may register at the Extension office. Registration fees are $100. Producers will obtain credit hours by topic area through participating in meetings such as a grain conference or pesticide training or by viewing presentations and taking an associated quiz found in the virtual library at masterrowcrop.tennessee.edu/.
The Tennessee Master Horse Program will begin Jan. 14 and continue every Thursday night through March 25. Registration fees are $175. Register at tiny.utk.edu/2021tmhp.
—Giles Extension
