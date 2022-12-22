The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture plans to host nineteen in-person field days in 2023. Most of the events will take place on UT AgResearch campuses across the state. One event, Turf Tuesdays, will be held weekly and online.
Field days are traditional events for the AgResearch and Education centers, dating back to their inception. It’s a time for producers, members of the public, and other research and extension personnel to see projects and facilities up close. Attendance at these events can range from several dozen people to thousands.
Carrie Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture, is excited to see another year of research and education in action. “Our dedicated faculty and staff work year-round to improve the lives of people in Tennessee and beyond. Through our field day events, people can get a front-row view of new techniques and initiatives that can add long-term value to their lives and work,” she says.
Topics in 2023 will be of interest to consumers, homeowners, land managers and producers. They range from precision livestock and crop production technologies, gardening, forestry, fruit production and much more.
“It’s going to be a wonderful year of informative field days and we are excited to introduce two new events to the 2023 schedule,” says Hongwei Xin, dean of AgResearch at UTIA. “Agriculture is multi-layered and the largest industry in Tennessee. To meet the various agriculture needs across the state, we’ve added Fall in the Gardens: Plant Sale and Garden Talks at our West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center and Fall in the Foothills at our East Tennessee Center to the list of field days. As always, these events will provide agricultural professionals and enthusiasts with life-improving applications.”
The events will begin in February and continue through October, as listed below. Times are subject to change and will be posted on utia.tennessee.edu accordingly.
Horse Management – February 7, 5 p.m. EST, Brehm Animal Science Arena, UTIA Campus, Knoxville
- Horse Management – February 13, 5 p.m. CST, Western Region, location TBD
- Horse Management – February 14, 5 p.m. CST, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Fruits of the Backyard – June 13, 8 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Weed Tour – June 21, 8:30 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Green Industry Day – June 27, 8 a.m. EDT, UT Gardens and Brehm Animal Science Building, UTIA Campus, Knoxville
- Tobacco, Beef and More – June 29, 8 a.m. CDT, Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center at Springfield
- Summer Celebration – July 13, 8 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Steak and Potatoes – August 24, 8 a.m. CDT, Plateau AgResearch and Education Center at Crossville
- Fall Gardener’s Festival – August 29, 8 a.m. CDT, Plateau AgResearch and Education Center at Crossville
- UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival – September 9, 10 a.m. EDT, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center at UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge
- Cotton Tour – September 13, 8 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Precision Livestock Technologies: Beed and Forage Systems – September 26, 8 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Fall in the Gardens: Plant Sale and Garden Talks – October 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CDT, and October 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo – TBA, 7:30 a.m. EDT, Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Greeneville
- Woods and Wildlife – October 19, 7 a.m. EDT, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center at UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge
- Beef Heifer Development School – October 20, 8:30 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Lewisburg
- Fall in the Foothills – October 20-21, 11 a.m. EDT, East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Little River Animal and Environmental Unit in Walland
Tennessee Turf Tuesdays will take place every Tuesday online. You can find more information at tiny.utk.edu/TurfTuesday.
The date for the Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo will be announced soon.
—UTIA
