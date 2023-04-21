The University of Tennessee Southern Choirs will present a Spring Concert Sunday, April 23rd at 3:00 PM in the Martin Hall Auditorium on the UT Southern campus. Admission is free with no tickets required.
The concert includes the university’s Chamber Choir and Concert Choir as well as the newly-formed community choir, the Southern Arts Chorale.
The Chamber Choir will perform a selection of pieces representing a span of nearly 500 years of choral history. Concert Choir and the Southern Arts Chorale combine, along with guest soloists, in a performance of Brazilian composer José Maurício Nunes Garcia’s 1816 setting of the Requiem, a piece the university students will perform again in June on the stage of New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall.
Please join us for a memorable afternoon sharing the musical talents of the UT Southern Choirs. Show your support for the University of Tennessee Southern School of Arts & Humanities. Again, admission is free with no tickets required. — UTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.