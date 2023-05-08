Aimee Rose has been named vice chancellor for strategic communications and marketing for the University of Tennessee Southern. Rose was selected following a national search. Her first day at UT Southern will be June 1.
“I am beyond excited to bring someone with Aimee’s credentials to UT Southern,” said Linda Martin, interim chancellor at UT Southern. “She has had a very distinguished career that has included everything from managing large, global brands to reinvigorating a small, private college. She will be a valuable asset as we tell our story internally and externally and look to grow our support in the community and beyond.”
In this new role, Rose will manage core messaging and branding strategies, provide leadership for and oversight of all printed and digital communications, develop a proactive approach to communicating campus messaging and work closely with members of the senior leadership team to shape communication and marketing strategies.
Rose brings more than 25 years of experience, including leadership positions at Discovery Communications, Ogilvy Public Relations, Edelman and Mary Baldwin University (MBU).
From her work in two of the world’s largest communications agencies, Rose brings a wealth of experience leading digital PR and public affairs, communications, and marketing efforts for large, global brands — including SC Johnson, BP, and BlackBerry. During her tenure on BP, she supported a brand reputation-building campaign through both the Deepwater Horizon incident and the 2012 London Olympics sponsorship; she also led the social media command center for the global product launch of the BlackBerry Z10.
In addition to corporate clients, Rose supported organizations in the non-profit and government sectors including the Internal Revenue Service, Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health, and the Association of American Railroads. Prior to her agency experience, she also helped to launch the Animal Planet network in the United States and to global audiences.
In 2018, Rose led a historic turnaround story for MBU, establishing and elevating the brand to increase enrollment by over 200% in just one year – ultimately winning the 2019 National Marketing of the Year Award from the American Marketing Association in recognition of this achievement for results-driven innovation in higher education marketing.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Rhode Island. She will be re-locating to Tennessee with her husband and two young children.
Located in southern middle Tennessee, UT Southern is about 70 miles south of Nashville and 40 miles north of Huntsville, Alabama. The campus is nestled in the small community of Pulaski and currently enrolls about 800 students a year.
UT Southern is the newest campus to join the UT System, evolving from UT’s acquisition of Martin Methodist College in 2021. Students enrolling at UT Southern enjoy a private-college experience at an affordable, public-school cost. Among the many advantages are low student-teacher ratios and high classroom personalization. More than 30 academic programs of study are available through the divisions of business, education, humanities, mathematics and sciences, nursing, and social sciences. — UTS
