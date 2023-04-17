Brent Wren has been named vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs for the University of Tennessee Southern.
Wren, a seasoned higher education professional with more than 30 years of experience, was selected following a national search. His first day at UT Southern will be April 17.
“We are thrilled to bring someone with Brent’s background to UT Southern,” said Linda Martin, interim chancellor at UT Southern. “He has a proven track record of growing enrollment and developing student support programs that truly enhance student success and will be a valuable asset as we look to grow enrollment and retention.”
Wren will provide leadership for all student affairs and enrollment management activities, initiatives and outreach efforts, establish and implement short-and-long-term planning effort across enrollment management and student affairs and oversee a comprehensive, data-informed strategic enrollment effort.
During his career, Wren has held a variety of faculty and administrative roles in higher education, including 27 years at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Wren began his career at UAH as an assistant professor of marketing in the College of Business in 1994 and advanced through the academic ranks, retiring from UAH as an associate provost of academic affairs in 2021.
As associate provost, he developed and managed a diverse set of units and programming initiatives focused on student recruiting and retention/persistence, student success, advising, teaching excellence, and accreditation.
After retirement from UAH, Wren became the marketing and outreach manager for Qualis Corporation, a 300-person, woman-owned small business providing logistics, engineering services, cybersecurity, and test and evaluation support to the Air Force, Army, Joint DoD, Missile Defense Agency, NASA, and Navy.
He holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s in business administration from the University of Alabama Birmingham and a Ph.D in business from the University of Memphis. — UTS
