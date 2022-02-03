The University of Tennessee Southern (UT Southern) will host a campus preview day and Honors Day on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Preview days occur semi-regularly while Honors Day occurs only once per semester.
Families will travel to Pulaski in order to gain firsthand experience of Giles County and UT Southern’s campus, meet current students and faculty, and attend informative meetings about financial aid, academics, and athletics.
Some prospective students will be there to participate in scholarship competitions for the chance to receive one of many full tuition scholarships, showcasing the talent being attracted to UT Southern following its recent addition to the University of Tennessee system in 2021.
Who: University of Tennessee Southern faculty and staff
Prospective students of UT Southern and their families
When: Saturday, February 5, 2022
8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Preview Day)
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Honors Day)
Where: Martin Hall
433 West Madison St.
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
Gault Fine Arts Center & Johnston Center
433 West Madison St.
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
UT Southern Campus
Pulaski, Tennessee 38478
