The University of Tennessee System has partnered with the USA TODAY Network Tennessee to host a series of election forums across the state for the 2022 election. Democrat and Republican candidates for Governor and Congress have been invited to participate.
UT Southern will be the host site for the Thursday, July 14, election forum. The forum will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in The Martin theater. Admission is free, but tickets are required. You may reserve your seat at bit.ly/UTSelectionforum.
The University of Tennessee Southern is an institution of higher education, originally formed under the name Martin Methodist College and founded in 1870. Offering associate, baccalaureate, and graduate degrees, UTS is located on an historic campus in Pulaski.
— UT Southern
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.