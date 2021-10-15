Opposing a proposed federal vaccine mandate is one of several issues that will be considered by the Giles County Commission when it meets in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
“Anything I think that you all might want to put your opinions to the legislators, I also bring it to you,” Greene said. “If you all want to support it, or if you don’t want to worry about it or whatever.”
Greene said she opposes a vaccine mandate.
“We would be required with this proposed mandate to either test weekly or require the vaccine,” Greene said. “It will hurt Giles County government.
“We will lose employees probably from it or have the expense of testing all the time.”
Greene said she encourages people to get vaccinated but not a mandate.
“So, if you have half of your employees out with COVID, how do you operate your county?” District 7 Commissioner Judy Pruett asked.
Greene said “you do the best you can.”
“I think it should be the person’s choice,” District 1 Commissioner Joyce Woodard said.
Discussion continued as the committee spoke about people refusing to get the vaccination due to personal freedom, and some who had COVID or knew someone who had it insisting others would wish they had gotten the vaccine if they ever became infected.
District 7 Commissioner Terry Harwell said those who were not vaccinated because they did not want someone telling them to get the shot should “have to wear something so you will know to keep away from them — stay away from them.”
Reducing Commissioners
Reducing the number of county commissioners from three to two per district is among the items to be considered by the county commission Monday.
The idea of reducing the number of commissioners from 21 to 14 came out of the Redistricting Committee, which was formed to make sure the county’s voters are distributed properly across the county’s voting districts.
Part of that process can also include considering the number of county commissioners elected from each district. The committee voted 8-2 to recommend reducing the number of commissioners from 21 to 14 to the full commission.
Proponents noted that reducing the number of commissioners could allow government to operate more efficiently and cost less.
Opponents questioned how effective county government would be with less representation.
Reducing the number of commissioners will require a two-thirds majority of the county commission members present at Monday’s meeting in order to pass.
Redistricting
The Redistricting Committee’s recommendation to equalize voting districts will go before the full county commission as well.
After extensive discussion the committee approved recommending 62 people be taken from Morrow Lane and Malone Road in District 5 and added to District 2 Airport Precinct.
GCFR Resolution
The county commmission will also consider a resolution recognizing Giles County Fire and Rescue as a fire service.
“The state fire marshal typically can’t recognize them as a fire service unless you all have recognized them as a fire service, and we have not done that,” Greene explained, adding that the county already recognizes them but does not have the paperwork that says they do.
She said it was necessary to “get this in the books” or the state could shut GCFR down.
Schools Renovations
The county commission will consider two resolutions concerning funding for proposed school renovations.
The first resolution allows the Giles County Board of Education to move $2 million from its fund balance into an account holding funds set aside by the school system and the county to fund initial school renovation projects.
If approved, that account will hold $8.3 million, which still leaves the school system $4.4 million short in funding the first wave of projects.
The second school renovations related resolution before the county commission will be a committment from the county to work with the school system to fund the total $12.7 million initial school renovation projects with the county pledging not to allow the school system’s fund balance to drop below $3 million as its commitment.
Public Comments
The legislative committee has also sent a recommendation to the full commission to allow Giles County residents to speak on an agenda item for five minutes at the beginning of full county commission meetings.
Because it involves a change in the county commission rules, the recommendation to allow the public to speak at full commission meetings will require a two-thirds majority of the county commission members present at Monday’s meeting in order to pass.
Other items on the agenda at Monday’s county commission meeting include:
• Consider a proposed application for charitable and non-profit organizations to use to request county appropriation funding.
• Consider a lease with Truist Bank to continue to operate on the main floor of the County Annex building.
• Consider construction of a new office on the top floor of the County Annex building.
• Consider a governmental grant contract and the purchase of internet access and related service.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider county department reports.
• Hear from Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton.
• Hear from Giles County Public Library Director Cindy Nesbitt.
• Consider surety bond for Giles County Assistant Road Supervisor Steven L. Kelley.
Giles County Commissioners are allowed to bring any item to the floor during county commission meetings whether that item is included on the agenda or not.
