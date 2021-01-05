While many locations across the U.S. are struggling to find enough citizens to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Giles County has had no such problem.
In fact, Saturday’s vaccination event at the old Elliot Popham location in Pulaski was such a success that vaccine supplies were unable to meet the demand.
“We are pleased with the overwhelming interest Giles County residents are showing in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and are working as quickly as possible to provide vaccinations as we receive additional shipments of vaccines,” Tennessee Department of Health Assistant Regional Director Janet McAlister said.
TDH offers helpful information on the availability of vaccine doses as well as information on what phase the vaccine is currently being administered to at tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html. As of yesterday (Tuesday), Giles County did not have any vaccine available and is administering to phases 1a1, 1a2 and residents 75 years or older.
According to the website, 1.54 percent of Giles County citizens had received one dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 1 with that number expected to be updated after press time yesterday (Tuesday). That number reflects the county of residence of those vaccinated, not the location in which they received the dose. Those receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine will need to wait 28 days before receiving a second dose of the vaccine. A card received upon the administration of the first dose, and the V-Safe app can alert citizens when they should receive their second dose.
“The Giles County Health Department is one of several Tennessee counties that have depleted their current supplies of vaccine, which is a good thing, as our goal is to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to as many Tennesseans as possible as quickly as possible. It’s important to remember that Saturday’s vaccination events will not be the only opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The health department will be sharing information on additional vaccination opportunities as we receive more vaccines. Once vaccine supplies are replenished at the Giles County Health Department, we have plans to vaccinate eligible persons as soon as possible. Due to the demand this past weekend, we are hoping to streamline the process for offering vaccine in the future,” McAlister said.
Those interested in the state’s vaccine rollout plan and which phase they fall under can find more information at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-faqs/.
