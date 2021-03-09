The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues at a steady pace as individuals falling within Phase 1c are now eligible to book their appointments as of March 8.
The addition of phase 1c comes just two weeks after 1b and those 65 and older were added to the state’s current vaccine distribution meaning a significant portion of Giles County residents can now book their appointments at the Elliot Popham vaccination site or at the Giles County Health Department.
To find out if you are eligible to book your vaccine appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and fill out the questionnaire or contact the Giles County Health Department at 363-5506 for further information. Those who are not currently eligible can still complete the questionnaire and receive further information once their phase is added to the rollout.
Phase 1c includes individuals with high-risk health conditions including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of children with high-risk health conditions. Phase 1b previously added K-12 teachers and childcare staff as well as first responder operations personnel to those currently eligible to receive vaccination.
The local health department also released updated testing site information as of March 2.
Going forward officials will move testing to the health department and offer testing during a limited time period and by appointment only. New testing hours will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. This testing will be provided at no cost to the participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
