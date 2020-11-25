Three different free virtual workshops are coming up over the next few months. All are eligible for TAEP educational credit as specifically described for each workshop. Register now to reserve your space as the number of participants in each session will be limited. Workshop updates may be found on the Center for Profitable Agriculture website, ag.tennessee.edu/cpa/Pages/workshops.aspx. For additional information regarding educational programs for TAEP requirements, call Erica Alexander at the TDA, 615-837-5324.
Starting a Food Manufacturing Business in Tennessee
Farmers interested in adding value to their farm products by food processing are invited to join UT Extension and Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) specialists for a free online workshop.
If you are interested in making jams, fruit butters, baked goods, pickles, salsas, chow chows, sauces or other processed food items, this workshop is for you. This workshop will help farmers understand what it takes to evaluate, develop and market a food manufacturing business in Tennessee.
Topics discussed will include business planning, food manufacturing regulations, food safety, marketing, financing, risk management and business and sales tax. (This program does not cover food service regulations for catering, food trucks or restaurants.)
Choose one of two workshops; each workshop consists of four 2-hour sessions. The number of participants will be limited to allow instructors to better address participant needs and questions. A notebook of materials will be mailed to participants.
Register now to reserve your space and receive a notebook prior to the first session in your workshop. You will receive an email with a single URL to join all four sessions. Email Megan Bruch Leffew with questions at mleffew@utk.edu.
• Winter Workshop — Jan. 26, Jan. 28, Feb. 2, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at tiny.utk.edu/WinterFoodBiz. (A very limited number of spaces remain in the Winter Workshop.)
• April Workshop — April 6, April 8, April 13, April 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at tiny.utk.edu/AprilFoodBiz.
This workshop fulfills a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) requirement in the Agritourism, Fruit and Vegetable and Value-Added Producer Diversification sectors. The same registered producer (using the same name) must attend all four sessions in order to receive the credit for TAEP as no substitutions will be allowed.
MarketReady
The MarketReady workshops will help farmers learn what it takes to market their products directly to restaurants, grocery stores and other wholesale market channels.
Topics include: communication and relationship building, packaging and labeling, pricing, marketing, supply, delivery, storage, invoicing, insurance, quality assurance and proper temperature control, certifications and audits and working cooperatively. MarketReady was developed by a team led by Dr. Tim Woods at the University of Kentucky.
Choose one of three core content overview sessions. (These sessions will all be the same content just offered on different dates and times.) Those completing the core content overview sessions may then participate in a five-part series of in-depth sessions that will focus on key business functions including packaging and labeling, insurance, quality assurance, logistics and marketing.
In-depth topic sessions will be held Wednesdays, Jan. 27- Feb. 24, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Email Jared Bruhin with questions at jmbruhin@utk.edu.
The three options for core session trainings are:
• Dec. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at tiny.utk.edu/Market
ReadyCT1.
• Jan. 11, 2021, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at tiny.utk.edu/Market
ReadyCT2.
• Jan. 15, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at tiny.utk.edu/Market
ReadyCT.
This workshop fulfills a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) requirement in the Agritourism, Fruit and Vegetable and Value-Added Producer Diversification Sectors. The same registered producer (using the same name) must meet ALL of the following criteria: attend one of the three core content overview sessions and attend four of the five in-depth sessions in order to receive the credit for TAEP as no substitutions will be allowed.
Exploring Agritourism for Your Farm
Farmers interested in adding value to their farm resources through agritourism are invited to join UT Extension and TDA specialists and Amy Ladd from Lucky Ladd Farms for a free online workshop. If you are interested in inviting the public to the farm to purchase farm products, participate in educational activities, enjoy farm fun or other agritourism opportunities, this workshop is for you.
This workshop will help farmers understand what it takes to evaluate, develop and market an agritourism operation. Topics discussed will include an introduction to agritourism and industry trends, creating the customer experience, business planning, regulatory considerations, liability and insurance and more.
Choose one of two workshops. Each workshop consists of four 2-hour sessions. The number of participants will be limited to allow instructors to better address participant needs and questions. Register now to reserve your space. You will receive an email with a single URL to join all four sessions. Materials for the workshop will be provided electronically. Email Megan Bruch Leffew with questions at mleffew@utk.edu.
• December 2020 Workshop — Dec. 3, Dec. 8, Dec. 10, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at tiny.utk.edu/ExploreAT-December20.
• March 2021 Workshop — March 2, March 4, March 9, March 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at tiny.utk.edu/ExploreAT-March21.
This workshop fulfills a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) requirement in the Agritourism, Fruit and Vegetable and Value-Added Producer Diversification sectors. The same registered producer (using the same name) must attend all four sessions in order to receive the credit for TAEP as no substitutions will be allowed.
—Giles Extension
