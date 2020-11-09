Honoring the veterans of Giles County each year is a priority in the community. This year’s event, as in years past, will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
“We’re set for the gazebo on the north side of the Pulaski Square,” Giles County Veterans Service Officer Barry Alsup explained. “Our keynote speaker will be Brigadier General Kurtis J. Winstead.”
According to tn.gov, “Brigadier General Kurtis J. Winstead serves as the director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard. General Winstead’s career began late 1990 during soldier preparations in support of ‘Desert Storm’ starting in January 1991.
“General Winstead received a direct commission as a 1st Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corp and was assigned to the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard. General Winstead served as the Command Judge Advocate, 194th Engineer Brigade, during Operation Iraqi Freedom III 2004-06, Iraq.”
Before Winstead’s presentation, the Giles County Baptist Association will honor veterans with a breakfast consisting of biscuits with coffee and juice at the CB Outreach Building, 511 S. First St., Pulaski, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Each veteran will be presented a commemorative coin for the event.
American Legion Post 60 will serve a luncheon for veterans, following the program on the Square.
