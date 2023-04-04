Giles County Vietnam War veterans gathered on the Pulaski Square during last week’s remembrance of Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe issued a proclamation designating March 29, 2023, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Giles County.
The ceremony is available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel HERE.
