Giles County Vietnam War veterans gather during last week’s remembrance of Vietnam War Veterans Day on the Pulaski Square.   Photos by Ken Webb and Scott Stewart

Giles County Vietnam War veterans gathered on the Pulaski Square during last week’s remembrance of Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Veteran James Malone salutes as the Giles County Honor Guard presents the U.S. and Tennessee flags to begin the ceremony.   Photos by Ken Webb and Scott Stewart

Giles County Executive Graham Stowe issued a proclamation designating March 29, 2023, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Giles County.

Giles County Daughters of the American Revolution member Tammy Haney presents a coin to Vietnam veteran Ernie White.   Photos by Ken Webb and Scott Stewart

The ceremony is available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel HERE.

