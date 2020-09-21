Giles County Extension is offering a virtual Master Beef Producer Class this fall. The first session will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
UT Extension Beef specialists are conducting a series of beef and forage webinars throughout October and November that will be included in the virtual class.
Registration fees are $50 with a current Beef Quality Assurance certification or $100 without a BQA.
All class graduates will receive a Master Beef producer certificate, a certificate good for one soil or forage test, a cap and a farm sign.
A virtual BQA session will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, for those who need to re-certify, or individual appointments can be made to complete the training at the Extension Office.
For more information or to register, call the Extension Office at 363-3523.
