A lunch zoom session to discuss spring pond management is set for Wednesday, March 24, beginning at noon.
The session will focus on pond management strategies such has weed control, fertilization, stocking and much more.
Register for the session at tiny.utk.edu/lunchseriespond. A registration link may also be found on the UT-TSU Extension-Giles County Facebook page.
Call Giles Extension at 363-3523 to learn more.
—Giles Extension
