Volunteer Tennessee and Tennessee first lady Maria Lee have announced the official launch of the statewide volunteer opportunities portal, the Tennessee Serves Network.
The Tennessee Serves Network is a statewide collaboration of volunteer centers dedicated to bringing people and community together through an easily accessible online portal. The portal launch also marked the second anniversary of the first lady’s volunteer initiative, Tennessee Serves.
Through the Tennessee Serves Network, community organizations can post current volunteer opportunities and request volunteer assistance based on skills and interests. Potential volunteers can then search a variety of service opportunities; examples include writing letters to homebound seniors, food distribution, outdoor cleanup and beautification, and helping communities rebuild after a disaster.
“Tennessee Serves was launched to engage Tennesseans in the everyday ways they can serve their neighbors and give back to their communities,” Lee said. “Today, on the second anniversary of Tennessee Serves, we are thrilled to partner with Volunteer Tennessee to officially unveil the Tennessee Serves Network and introduce a new way Tennesseans can locate available volunteer opportunities based on their passions and abilities.”
“Volunteer Tennessee’s original goal was to create a statewide network that not only engages more Tennesseans in volunteer service, but also provides a manageable process for organizations to recruit and place volunteers,” said Jim Snell, executive director of Volunteer Tennessee. “Now, with the Tennessee Serves Network, we’ve made that possible, and volunteers across the state can quickly connect with opportunities for service and help others in these times of great need.”
The Tennessee Serves Network is hosted by Volunteer Tennessee. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member, bipartisan citizen board appointed by the governor to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.
To register your organization or to search for volunteer opportunities in your community, visit VolunteerTennessee.net. The volunteer portal is also accessible through the MyTN app, the state’s mobile app that compiles multiple state of Tennessee services into one convenient resource. Visit MyTN.gov to easily download to a device by clicking the Apple or Android store icons.
—Volunteer Tennessee
