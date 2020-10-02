You have permission to edit this article.
Volunteers Perform Richland Creek Cleanup

Richland Creek Cleanup 2020

Volunteers come together to perform a creek cleanup of Richland Creek Sept. 19. The joint effort between Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Giles County Solid Waste, Elk River Adventures and the Second Street Church Youth Group began at the Highway 64 (Jim Potts) Boat Ramp and continued downstream to the Vales Mill ramp.   Submitted

