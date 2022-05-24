As the deadline approaches for candidates to sign up to participate in local election debates, voters are encouraged to submit questions on subjects they would like to hear addressed.
More than 20 candidates in the Aug. 4 election have signed up so far to take part in the debates, which are scheduled for June 15-17 at Kitchen 218 on North First Street in Pulaski. Candidates interested in participating in the debates who have not signed up should do so by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
The debates, presented by Pulaski Citizen Live, Kitchen 218, Giles County Fire and Rescue, Haney Realty and Property Management, Holley’s Printing, First Realty Group and M&M Staffing LLC, will serve as public forums for candidates to answer questions concerning issues vital to Giles County, the 22nd Judicial District as well as the state and federal governments.
Candidates can confirm their participation by calling or texting 931-638-7592 or emailing [email protected]. The same information can be used by voters to submit questions. Questions will also be accepted the night of the event.
“Once we have a complete list of candidates, we will put together a tentative schedule and reach out to candidates to let them know their date and time,” PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said. “We are going to do our best to accommodate every candidate who signs up because we want to make sure the public gets the opportunity to hear from each of them concerning the issues that are important for our county.”
Stewart added that voter questions are an important part of the debates, and encouraged anyone with questions to send them using the information above.
“It’s important to remember that the purpose of these debates is communicating with the voters,” Stewart said. “I’ve always believed in voting for candidates based on where they stand on the issues. We are developing questions and topics based on our daily coverage of Giles County, but want to make sure that we include the voters’ questions and topics as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.