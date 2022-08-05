When the final tallies were counted last night (Aug. 4), Giles County had elected a new county executive and nine new county commissioners.
Giles Countians also resoundingly rejected the Giles County Sales Tax Referendum 2,621 against and 1,626 for.
In a tight race that ebbed and flowed as election results came in last night, challenger Graham Stowe unseated incumbent County Executive Melissa Greene by 208 votes. Stowe received 2,995 votes (51.74 percent) to Greene’s 2,787 votes (48.14 percent).
Greene held a slight lead after the Early Voting results were reported, but it was the rural districts on election day that turned the tide for Stowe.
Stowe took election day voting in 10 of Giles County’s 14 districts. The Minor Hill precinct had the biggest difference in favor of Stowe at 176, while only three votes separated the candidates in favor of Stowe on election day voting in both the Prospect and Ardmore precincts.
Greene took all four of the precincts in the city of Pulaski. Her largest voting day precinct win was the University of Tennessee Southern box, which she won by 125 votes.
Commission
Each of Giles County’s seven districts will have at least one new commissioner.
With just three candidates running for three commission seats in District 1, all three were elected. Challenger James Lathrop received 390 votes, incumbent Erin Curry got 285 votes and incumbent Joyce Woodard got 277.
District 2 voters chose one challenger and two incumbents to represent them on the county commission. Challenger Terry Jones received 572 votes, incumbent David Wamble got 411 votes and incumbent Tracy Wilburn received 386. The remaining vote totals for District 2 commission candidates were Thomas J. Dancison Jr. (311), incumbent Stoney Jackson (277) and Harold Young (151).
Incumbent Tim Risner led the voting totals for District 3 with 462. Challenger Annelle McPeters Guthrie was elected with 414 votes. Incumbent David Adams remains on the commission with 355 votes. The remaining vote totals for District 3 were Morgan Flowers (289), Tammy Pierchoski (266) and incumbent Mike Cesarini (186).
District 4 elected two newcomers to the county commission. Caleb Savage led the district with 575 votes and Matthew Hopkins was elected with 427. Incumbent Roger Reedy was re-elected with 422 votes. The remaining vote totals for District 4 were George L. Witt (397), Chris McCartney (354) and incumbent Duane T. Jones (340).
District 5 elected incumbents Brad Butler (471) and Gayle Jones (444) and challenger Matt Rubelsky (429). Remaining vote totals for District 5 were incumbent Tommy Pollard (409), Lois Harwell Aymett (335), Katie Whitfield (293) and Bobby J. Morgan (61).
Challenger Evan Baddour received the most votes in District 6 with 401. Incumbents Joseph Sutton (277) and Rose Yvonne Brown (256) were re-elected. The remaining votes in District 6 were Phil Glover (199) and Mayur Patel (132).
Incumbent Judy Pruett was re-elected in District 7 with 434 votes and will be joined by challengers Shelly Goolsby (359) and Maurice E. Woodard (313). The remaining vote totals for District 7 were Michael Harmon (256), incumbent Terry Harwell (244) and Jeff Adams (218).
County Offices
Incumbent Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton was elected to his fifth consecutive term with 4,407 votes to challenger John Mitchell’s 1,394.
Tony Risner was elected to serve as Giles County Trustee over Carlie Eubank by a vote of 3,398-1,993.
Incumbent Carol H. Wade was re-elected over Leigh Brymer by a vote of 4,607-1,077.
Incumbent General Sessions Judge Chip Richardson ran unopposed and received 4,520 votes.
Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Natalie Bass Oakley ran unopposed and received 4,657 votes.
Incumbent Register of Deeds Tammy Helton ran unopposed and received 4,999 votes.
School Board
Challenger Chris McAlister narrowly edged out incumbent Jim Stewart for the District 1 school board seat by a vote 296-293.
LeAnn Gordon was elected to serve on the school board from District 3 with 422 votes. Dale Berry received 393 votes.
Incumbent Gary (Scooter) Sumners was elected over challenger Derek Rowe by a vote of 546-474 for a two-year unexpired term on the school board for District 4.
Incumbent Richie Brewer ran unopposed in District 5 and received 833 votes
Incumbent Knox Vanderpool ran unopposed in District 7 and received 640 votes.
Municipal Elections
The City of Lynnville had just one candidate qualify for three aldermen seats. Floyd Pratt was elected with 36 votes.
Incumbent Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn ran unopposed and was re-elected with 99 votes.
Three candidates qualified as write-in candidates for two Minor Hill aldermen seats. Jerry Paul Stafford was elected with 49 votes and Brandon Beard was elected with 30 votes. Pete Abdo received 10 votes.
There were two write-in candidates who qualified for the City of Elkton mayor’s seat. Incumbent Jimmy Dean Caldwell was re-elected with five votes to challenger Jennifer McCluskey’s three.
22nd Judicial District
The 22nd Judicial District is made up of four counties (Giles, Lawrence, Wayne and Maury). The district total and Giles County totals for these candidates are:
• Caleb Bayless was elected Circuit Judge Part IV in the most contested of the four 22nd Judicial District Circuit Judge seats, receiving 20,538 votes overall and 3,333 in Giles County. Stacie Odeneal got 7,042 votes overall and 1,300 in Giles County. Sammy Patterson received 4,146 votes overall and 430 in Giles County.
• In the Part III Circuit Judge race incumbent Chris Sockwell was re-elected with 22,913 votes overall and 3,649 Giles County votes. Challenger Lee Brooks got 7,689 votes overall and 1,144 votes in Giles County.
• Part I Circuit Judge incumbent David Allen ran unopposed. He received 26,939 votes across the district and 4,055 votes in Giles County.
• Part II Circuit Judge incumbent Russ Parkes ran unopposed. He received 25,615 votes overall and 3,934 in Giles County.
• Incumbent District Attorney Brent Cooper ran unopposed. He received 26,458 votes district wide and 4,090 in Giles County.
• Incumbent Public Defender Travis Jones ran unopposed. He received 25,075 votes overall and 3,894 in Giles County.
Primaries
State and federal candidates ran in party primaries that set up races for the Nov. 8 general election. The results were:
• Tennessee House of Representatives District 70 incumbent Clay Doggett ran unopposed in the Republican primary. He received 8,621 votes in the district and 3,737 votes in Giles County. No Democrat qualified for the primary.
• Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ran unopposed in the Republican primary. He received 494,195 votes across the state and 3,596 in Giles County.
In the Democrat primary for governor, Jason Brantley Martin was chosen to run against Lee with 101,221 statewide and 496 local votes. JB Smiley Jr. received 99,753 overall and 208 locally and Carnita Faye Atwater got 56,061 overall and 264 in Giles County.
• U.S. House of Representatives District 4 incumbent Scott DesJarlais ran unopposed in the Republican primary. He received 60,690 votes district wide and 3,354 in Giles County.
In the Democrat primary for the District 4 seat, Wayne Steele was chosen to run against DesJarlais with 11,166 overall and 575 votes in Giles County. Arnold J. White received 5,991 in the district and 289 locally.
