The Giles County Election Commission continues to see almost unprecedented interest in the upcoming Nov. 3 election as local citizens seek to fulfill their civic duty at the polls or through absentee ballots.
At its Sept. 11 meeting, the commission approved 527 new voter registration applications, nearly twice the usual total. The commission also heard that the office has received around 400 absentee ballot requests, all of which have met the requirements set forth by the state. The eligibility requirements for absentee balloting in the state of Tennessee and how to request one can be found at sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting. Absentee ballots will be mailed out after being approved by the state.
Upcoming important deadlines for the 2020 election include:
• Voter Registration Deadline, Oct. 5.
• Early Voting Period, Oct. 14-29.
• Absentee Deadline, Oct. 27.
• Election Day, Nov. 3.
