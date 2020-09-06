After receiving more than 3,400 wildlife and landscape submissions for its annual photo contest, Tennessee Wildlife Federation is asking the public to vote for the best photograph.
Visit tnwf.org/peoples-choice to vote. Voting closes Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
A jury has selected dozens of photos to participate in public voting. Now, people can cast their vote — and cast another every 24 hours. Each ballot submitted enters the voter to win one of several Federation prize packs.
“People’s Choice gets more competitive each year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “We received some incredible submissions from talented photographers that showcase our state’s wildlife and wild places, and we can’t wait to see what the people choose as their favorite.”
The winning photographer will be featured in the Federation’s 2021 calendar and win a Patagonia 55L Black Hole® Duffel Bag, a $50 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card, a Tennessee Wildlife Federation tumbler and more.
Voting closes Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. CST. To pick your favorite, visit tnwf.org/peoples-choice.
—TWF
