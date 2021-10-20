The suspect who was wanted after fleeing a traffic stop in Minor Hill last week has been captured.
The Giles County Sheriffs Department has reported that David Drew Williams, 46, of Jones County, Miss., was caught Monday in Clark County, Ind. He is currently awaiting extradition to Giles County.
According to the GCSD, at approximately 8 p.m. Oct. 13 the Minor Hill Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Highway 11. The subject of the traffic stop reportedly refused to stop and fled the scene on McRee Lane.
Two males are reported to have fled on foot. A juvenile believed to be the passenger was apprehended a few hours later. The truck they were in was reportedly stolen from Cullman, Ala. Inside the truck deputies reported finding stolen property, guns and narcotics.
Authorities believe Williams was the driver of the truck.
At approximately 8 a.m. the next morning a resident of McRee Lane reported a stolen dark gray 2000 Chevrolet stepside pickup truck, according to GCSD, which also reported that several other vehicles in the area were burglarized.
—Staff Reports
