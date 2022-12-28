• Things are looking up. Water is gaining; tanks are filling.
• Water boil notice still in effect for potable drinking water.
• Water conservation still necessary.
• People still need to check for leaks under houses or in outbuildings. This remains a significant source of water loss.
• Anticipate tomorrow morning’s update will show further improvement.
• Thanks to everyone for their conservation efforts, and kudos the the crews who’ve been working to make repairs over the last 96 hours.
Update (12:52 p.m.) — Giles OEM has announced a point of distribution for bottled water will be available this afternoon from 1-5 p.m. at Giles County Fire Rescue's Anthony Hill Station, 188 Oak Grove Road, Goodspring.
• Those within the Minor Hill water distribution area will receive priority.
• Limited to 2 cases per household.
• Those who were able to get water yesterday are asked to be respectful to your neighbors who may not have an opportunity to get water.
If the need for additional distribution becomes necessary in the coming days, more information will be forthcoming
Update (11:46) — At this point two local utility districts have issued boil water warnings. They are: Minor Hill UD and Tarpley Shop UD.
Update (11:30 a.m.) — The following information has been forwarded from Tarpley Shop Utility District:
• TSUD tanks are gaining; they hope to provide water to all their customers by tomorrow.
• All customers except those on Elkton Highawy should boil their drinking water until further notice.
Update (9:10 a.m.)
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said two leaks in the City of Pulaski system found overnight have been repaired and the city has no leaks at this time.
He reported that the Magazine Road tank is filling at a strong rate, having gained more than two feet of water in 30 minutes this morning.
When asked to provided a time frame for water flowing from Pulaski to utility districts he estimated 24-48 hours, but expressed his hope that it is closer to 24 hours.
Original Article
Utility crews have been working throughout the night to stop system leaks that are the result of 25-year low temperatures.
While warmer weather is welcome, it also brings the thaw, which reveals more broken pipes. That includes system pipes and pipes in homes.
County Executive Graham Stowe noted that as these breaks/leaks are secured it is hopeful that we hear reports today of utilities’ tanks starting fill up.
For those who are without water:
• Giles Hotel in Pulaski has offered to fill water bottles. The offer is good until the situation returns to normal.
Giles Hotel (formerly Comfort Inn) is located at 1140 West College Street on the hill above Señor Lopez Restaurant.
You can go by the front desk or call Chris Morris at 931-478-0624.
• Giles OEM is expecting another delivery of bottled water today. When the details are available they will announce when and where the water will be distributed.
Utility Workers
Utility workers across the county have spent days trying to secure leaks and keeping pump systems operating to avoid and limit the damage from the bitter freeze.
• Pulaski Assembly of God at 105 Owl Hollow Road will be open all day with coffee donuts/snacks for any workers Public or Private who are helping get utilities restored and n need a break or a warm-up.
Why is there a water shortage:
• A Facebook post from South Giles Utility District explained the situation this way:
“During the past very cold spell every one in our area and surrounding areas ran water to keep pipes from freezing, everybody that has frozen and busted pipes thawed out at the same time and thus has drained the tanks all around the region. Plus districts have had main line leaks because of the brutal cold weather at the same time.”
The post goes on to say that South Giles UD does not believe they have any major leaks at the time.
“So with all the leaks at the same time, customer and utilities, this has depleted all the reserves that the tanks were holding. We are trying hard to get these water levels back up, and will have this situation back to normal as quickly as we can.”
Stowe has noted that it will be important when everything is back to normal to find out what has happened and how it occurred to make adjustments for the future.
But for right now it is vital to allow everyone who is working to do so to get us through the emergency.
How can you help?
Prayers are sought for those without water and for the workers who have spent countless hours in the freezing weather and continue to do so.
Stowe noted that stories are being shared of neighbors helping neighbors across Giles County.
“This is how communities care for one another and get through challenging times,” he said.
If you know of a service that is being offered to those without water please share with Pulaski Citizen Publisher Scott Stewart (931-638-7592) or message on Facebook so we can share that information out to those who need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.