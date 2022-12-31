Update (1:09 p.m.)
County Executive Graham Stowe and Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley have issued a joint statement that stresses the importance that ALL Giles Countians conserve water in order for the tanks serving the areas without water to fill.
"PLEASE conserve in order for tanks to recover and fill. There are people in the county who are on day six without water. We can expedite their recovery with strict conservation."
(9:00 a.m.)
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley reports this morning that water levels have gained overnight in the Magazine Road tank and Tarpley Shop tank.
Brindley said the lines will be bled to push out air again this morning and more water will be released to Tarpley Shop.
He noted that some Tarpley Shop customers have reported having water since yesterday.
“Our guys worked until midnight last night and we’re back at 7:00 this morning,” Brindley said.
County Executive Graham Stowe shared a post last night on Facebook from South Giles Utility District that indicated while the tanks in Pulaski and some in Tarpley Shop were gaining there’s still been trouble getting water to the SGUD to get water areas still without water.
South Giles will reportedly be open today and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. giving away one case of water per customer.
This morning Stowe asked for customers to let him know the status of their water.
Comments at this time (9:00 a.m.) indicate no water in the following areas: Blooming Grove Road, Indian Creek Road, Franklin Hayes Road, Aymett Ridge Road, Moss Road, Ables Lane, Cobb Lane, Bee Springs Road, Bunker Hill Road and Pisgah Ridge Road.
"I completely understand the exasperation but the solutions aren't as simple as some are trying to convey," Stowe said. "I'm not posting the myriad of engineering specifics because at this point it's not important. What's important is getting water to your tap, and good/smart people are working to expedite that."
