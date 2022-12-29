Update 1:58 p.m. — Giles OEM urges all citizens in the South Giles, Tarpley Shop and Minor Hill utility districts to remember to boil your water before you consume it!
Also, if you are still without water, check your meter and make sure your meter is not spinning. If it is spinning, this means you have a water leak. If it’s not spinning, contact your water district and let them know you are still without water.
***
Reports this morning are that a number of customers of South Giles Utility District and Tarpley Shop Utility District still have no water. Also, it has been reported that Minor Hill Utility District discovered a major line break that is being repaired this morning.
County Executive Graham Stowe said he and Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley have been in communication throughout the past several days.
"We'd like to remind the public that we ALL share from the same water source, whether one is in Pulaski or elsewhere in the county," Stowe said. "We're asking those with water to please conserve until we can get reliable water service throughout the county. We're also asking — specifically — that people refrain from washing their vehicles."
Brindley reported this morning that the Magazine Road water tank is continuing to rise due to the conservation efforts that have been followed so far. Like Stowe, he urged all citizens of Giles County to practice conservation to allow the tanks to continue to gain.
Brindley said the city of Pulaski has also sent its employees to the Minor Hill Utility District to help with the major line break.
"We have been working well together and communicating multiple times a day," Brindley said of the city and county.
At this point Minor Hill Utility District and Tarpley Shop Utility District have sent official statements telling their customers to boil their water before consumption.
It has been reported that South Giles Utility District has also released a boil water warning. The Pulaski Citizen has not received that notice.
For those who are without water:
• Giles Hotel in Pulaski has offered to fill water bottles. The offer is good until the situation returns to normal.
Giles Hotel (formerly Comfort Inn) is located at 1140 West College Street on the hill above Señor Lopez Restaurant.
You can go by the front desk or call Chris Morris at 931-478-0624.
How can you help?
Both Stowe and Brindley stressed the importance of all Giles Countians pulling together to conserve water in order for everyone to get their service back to normal.
Prayers are sought for those without water and for the workers who have spent countless hours in the freezing weather and continue to do so.
Stowe noted that stories are being shared of neighbors helping neighbors across Giles County.
“This is how communities care for one another and get through challenging times,” he said.
If you know of a service that is being offered to those without water please share with Pulaski Citizen Publisher Scott Stewart (931-638-7592) or message on Facebook so we can share that information out to those who need it.
