Update (2:36 p.m.) -
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said the city's water department and engineer have been working with Tarpley Shop. They have reported that water is going to the Tarpley Shop tank.
Brindley said it is believed the tank will be full by tomorrow (Saturday), but he hopes it will fill up overnight.
He said everyone involved is dedicated to improving the flow of water from the city to Tarpley Shop to speed the filling of the tank.
Earlier County Executive Graham Stowe acknowledged the dedication of utility workers who have been working 18-hour days to get the water flowing again throughout the county.
"They're getting the job done and we can all be thankful for their tremendous efforts," he said. "We're not out of the woods yet but we're making obvious strides."
With the big question being "when will I get water?!?" Stowe said he doesn't have that answer, adding that much of that depends on how quickly tanks can fill.
Update (12:19 p.m.) -
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said air in the lines between Pulaski and Tarpley Shop is the main issue at this time. Crews are bleeding those lines by opening fire hydrants. An engineer who works with the city has been on site helping with the situation.
Water is available now at Murco and Integrity on Tarpley Shop Road. Those industries have not had water, which Brindley noted is a sign of progress.
While the Magazine Road tank continues to fill in town, Brindley said the Tarpley Shop Utility District tanks will be filling up today and tomorrow.
Brindley said to his knowledge the other utility districts are receiving water.
Dec. 30 (9:25 a.m.)
County Executive Graham Stowe has reported today that while the boil-water notice remains in effect for Minor Hill Utility District, all customers should be suppled with water at this point.
Anyone with MHUD without water is asked to check for leaks between their meter and their house. If you find a leak you should turn the water off at the meter.
Stowe and Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley communicated this morning. Brindley said the crucial Magazine Road tank hit the target level of 13 feet and should help supply Tarpley Shop.
Last night Stowe forwarded an update from Tarpley Shop Utility District in the form of a quote from the district.
That quote is: "We were hoping for our tanks to be filled enough tonight to turn the pumps on, however, they are taking longer to fill than anticipated. We are hopeful that in the morning the levels will be high enough to restore water to our customers around noon or shortly after. Once water has been restored, we will release a statement. Those customers who have been without water must boil water before drinking until the water is tested. As always, if there are any questions customers may call our office between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.”
Also last night, Stowe shared information he has received from South Giles Utility District. According to Stowe SGUD is offering their customers container filling at its office (8114 Elkton Pike, Prospect). Someone should be available all weekend if necessary. A 200 gallon limit applies.
The request for voluntary water conservation measures remain in effect. Stowe said “water conservation” can mean different things to different people. He suggested using the “reasonable person” standard, such as: washing clothes is good, washing cars is bad.
“I'm posting and forwarding updates to paper and radio within an hour of my receiving information,” Stowe said. “The best source of real-time information has to come from your water district.”
