Giles FOP Lodge 94, along with several eager helpers, treats 23 deserving youngsters from across Giles County to a day of Christmas shopping, food, fun and a visit with Santa at the 11th Annual Cops and Kids event. Law enforcement officers, with the help of numerous volunteers, paired up with each child to shop, then gathered at Southside Elementary School to wrap the gifts and send the children home with their selections, plus a box of food and a new bicycle. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen