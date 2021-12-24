Each year, the Giles County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) hosts the Cops and Kids program, which consists of its members and their families along with other volunteers Christmas shopping with approximately 25 children at Wal-Mart.
The day starts at the Giles County Sheriff’s Department where the children receive shirts, then continues at Wal-Mart where the law enforcement officers and volunteers assist the children as they get to pick out and shop for their own gifts.
According to Giles FOP’s Scott Nations, 23 children were treated to the special day this year.
One child was sick, so her day has been rescheduled, and one child did not attend, Nations said, adding that there are normally 25 students who get to participate (five from each school in Giles County).
“It’s an honor to be a part of making a child’s Christmas better, and it would not be possible without the support and help of the members of the FOP Lodge 94 and the support of the giving community of Giles County,” Giles FOP President Cory Medley said.
After everyone had checked out from Wal-Mart with their presents, the volunteers and officers wrapped the gifts while the children played in the gymnasium at Southside Elementary School.
Then, the children were provided lunch before heading back to the sheriff’s department to see Santa and receive another gift before being picked up by their guardians.
The presents, a box of food and a new bike were loaded into each vehicle with the children.
Of this year’s event, Nations said there was a “great showing of volunteers. Everybody had a great time.”
Duane Jones, a volunteer at the event, said he appreciates “how giving this community is and without them, we wouldn’t be here today.”
“They have really stepped up this year, taking care of these kids,” Jones said. “It’s amazing to see.”
“We would not be able to do it without what events we put on and donations,” Nations said, adding that two people came up to the officers while they were shopping with the children to donate $100 each and thanked them for what they were doing.
For those wanting to contribute, donations for this program may also be sent to the sheriff’s department. Checks can be made payable to Giles FOP 94.
“We just appreciate being able to give back to the community,” Nations said.
“To be able to do this year after year after year,” Jones insisted, “is a tribute to the people who live here.”
